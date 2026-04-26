The buzz around the 8th Pay Commission salary hike has intensified, especially with the widely circulated figure of INR 72,000. But is this number officially proposed, or just a projection?

Recent reports suggest that the INR 72,000 figure is not part of any formal demand submitted to the government. Instead, the recognised staff body, the National Council Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), has officially proposed a minimum basic pay of INR 69,000 along with a fitment factor of 3.83.

Is INR 72,000 the Official Minimum Pay Demand?

No, INR 72,000 is not the official demand. The number appears to have emerged from speculative calculations and projected salary estimates based on different fitment factor scenarios. In some projections, salaries at certain pay levels approach INR 72,000, which has led to confusion.

However, the key distinction lies in understanding that minimum basic pay sets the baseline for all employees, while projected salaries vary depending on grade, experience, and allowances. 8th Pay Commission Arrears: Will the Government Backdate the DA Merger to 2026?

What Is the Official Proposal?

As per available records, the NC-JCM Staff Side has submitted a memorandum proposing:

Minimum basic pay: INR 69,000

Fitment factor: 3.83

This proposal is part of the consultation process for the 8th Pay Commission.

Why the Confusion Around INR 72,000?

The INR 72,000 figure has gained traction due to:

Media projections and hypothetical salary calculations

Discussions around revised pay matrix levels

Misinterpretation of estimated figures as official proposals

It is important to note that these are not confirmed figures.

What Should Employees Expect?

As of now, the government has not finalised any salary structure under the 8th Pay Commission. The final recommendations will be made after consultations with stakeholders and will require official approval before implementation. 8th Pay Commission: Central Employees Seek INR 50,000-72,000 Minimum Pay, Higher Allowances and OPS Restoration.

For central government employees and pensioners, the most crucial factor to watch will be the final fitment factor approved by the Centre, as it will determine the actual salary hike.

Until then, figures like INR 72,000 should be treated as estimates rather than confirmed decisions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).