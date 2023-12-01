New Delhi, December 1: The Navy has ordered a high-level probe into the death of a woman Agniveer trainee at a naval facility in Mumbai with Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar describing the incident as "unfortunate". The 20-year-old woman from Kerala, undergoing Naval training at INS Hamla in Mumbai, allegedly committed suicide on Monday. Agniveer Death in Mumbai: Indian Navy To Conduct Inquiry After Woman Agniveer Trainee Dies by Suicide at INS Hamla

"It is an unfortunate incident. We have taken note of it. A Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered into it," Admiral Kumar said at a media briefing. He was replying to a question on the incident. The deceased was identified as Aparna V Nair. Agniveer Death in Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Woman Under Training in Navy for Agniveer Dies by Suicide at INS Hamla

Officials said initial indications suggested that she ended her life due to personal reasons. The Navy Chief said several measures are being taken to address stress-related issues among naval personnel. The measures, he said, included appointment of psychologists in various units.