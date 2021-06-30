Ahmedabad, June 30: A man in Gujarat's Ahmedabad was duped of Rs 1.43 crore by a fraudster on the pretext of providing the victim with a VIP mobile number. Reports inform that the urge to get a VIP mobile number cost the victim a whopping amount as the fraudster had been cheating the complainant for the past two years. According to a report by TOI, a man identified as Dhruvil, a resident of Nava Vadaj, was arrested by the cybercrime police in connection with the crime. Dhruvil was detained with the help of technical surveillance. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Gets Obscene Video As ‘Birthday Gift’ From Facebook Friend, Allegedly Morphed Video Shows Him Nude Talking to Her on Video Call.

The report quotes the complainant saying that he had received a call in which he was told that he can get a VIP number for his mobile phone connection. For this, the accused, Dhruvil, asked him to pay a processing fee. Since the, the victim has been making payments over the past two years and has given the fraudster more than a crore till now. The accused is said to have given the man an invoice with the mobile number and said that the sim card would reach the complainant.

To be in the good books of the victim, Dhruvil returned Rs 11 lakh to the victim stating that the payment was excess. The incident came to light after the complainant did not receive the sim card. He approached the cybercrime cops and registered a complaint. During the probe, cops interrogated the accused. Also, the bank account of Dhruvil was checked and cops recovered an amount Rs 1.40 crore from his bank account.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2021 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).