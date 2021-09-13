Ahmedabad, September 13: An incident of suicide has come to light from Gujarat where a man allegedly ended his life after being upset about his wife's affair with another man. Reports inform that the incident surfaced when the sister of the deceased filed a police complaint regarding the matter. According to a report by TOI, a woman from the Vasna area of Ahmedabad filed a complaint on Saturday stating that her brother committed suicide on June 27 because he was aggrieved with his wife’s affair.

The complainant named Vimla Dodia is a resident of Shivam Flats in Vasna. The 43-year-old woman filed an FIR with the local police and said her brother Kamlesh Vala had married Rekha Vala, a resident of Nadiad, about 15 years ago. She added that the family found the suicide note about two-and-a-half months after his death, from his daughter’s notebook. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Dumps Husband, Obtains His Fake Death Certificate for Insurance Amount; Arrested.

In the FIR, the woman said that for nearly two years, Kamlesh and Rekha did not have cordial relations as she used to fight with him over petty issues. She added that her brother had told her about 5 months ago that his wife was having an affair with a man from Sarkhej with whom she constantly talked on the phone. When Rekha was objected to her extramarital relationship, she used to fight with Kamlesh and accused him of harassing her, she added. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman's Body With Burn Marks on Private Parts Found, Case Registered.

The woman had left Kamlesh and their 10-year-old daughter on June 24. The victim stayed at Dodia’s place for some time and on June 26, he left his daughter at his elder sister’s house. When this sister visited him on June 27, his house was locked following which she broke the door, entered the house, and found him hanging from a ceiling fan. The suicide note, which was found in the victim’s daughter’s notebook, stated that his wife and her boyfriend were harassing him, forcing him to commit suicide.

