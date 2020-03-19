Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Stabs 17-Year-Old Garage Worker After He Demands Rs 10 For His Work

Stabbing | Image Used for Representational Purpose (Photo Credits: Maxpixel)

Ahmedabad, March 19: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old teenager who works in a garage was stabbed by a man and his two friends because he dared to ask Rs 10 for tightening the brake of a scooter. According to a Times of India report, the scooter rider refused to pay, he picked up a spanner that was lying on the floor and started to tighten the brake himself.

When the owner of the garage asked him to pay first in order to use the garage tools. He abused the man, picked up a fight and left. However, soon returned with his two friends. He picked up a fight with a teenager and stabbed him on his belly with a knife. The accused fled from the spot and the teenager was immediately rushed to the hospital. Ahmedabad Teen Commits Suicide After Boyfriend Leaks Intimate Video.

Police are looking at the CCTV footages in order to get hold of the culprit at the earliest. In a shocking incident from the city a month back, a 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Chharanagar locality of Gujarat's Ahmedabad after her boyfriend leaked their intimate video. The girl hanged herself from the ceiling of her house on Monday evening due to depression.