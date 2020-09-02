Delhi, September 2: The OPD services were temporarily suspended at AIIMS, Delhi on Wednesday for the next two weeks. In a statement, the hospital said, "In view of the need to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation of seriously ill emergency, semi-emergency patients, it has been decided to temporarily stop routine OPD admissions."

It further read that emergency patient who requires inpatient hospitalisation in general wards or those patients that require private ward hospitalisation will continue to be admitted. A further decision on this matter will be taken after 14 days. Delhi: COVID-19 Patient Jumps Off 4th Floor of AIIMS Trauma Centre, Dies.

AIIMS Delhi Temporary Suspends OPD Services For 2 Weeks:

OPD services temporarily suspended at AIIMS, Delhi "In view of need to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation of seriously ill emergency/ semi-emergency patients, it has been decided to temporarily stop routine OPD admissions," reads statement. pic.twitter.com/DkBJXHXcCS — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

The decision comes after Delhi recorded the highest spike in coronavirus cases on August 31 in nearly two months, with 2,028 fresh COVID-19 cases. On September 1, the capital recorded 2,312 new COVID-19 cases, 1,050 discharges and 18 deaths.

