AIIMS Resident Doctors Association Urges Amit Shah to Implement Proposed Law to Prohibit Violence Against Healthcare Professionals and Clinics

New Delhi, April 17: The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged for the implement a proposed law that prohibits violence against healthcare professionals and clinics.

In the letter dated April 16, the RDA said that in spite of an advisory issued by the Home Ministry to ensure protection to the doctors, there were multiple instances of violence against them all over the country. Medical Team and Cops, Who Went to Pick Up Suspected COVID-19 Patient For Quarantine, Attacked by Locals in Moradabad; UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Probe Under NSA (Watch Video).

At least seven incidents of violence against the healthcare workers, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country were mentioned, including the Moradabad incident of April 15, wherein a team of doctors and other medical staff were attacked by a mob.

The RDA also mentioned the incident reported at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital wherein a female doctor was allegedly assaulted by a patient on April 14.

The letter noted that the healthcare professionals were not scared of infection but assault and abuse by the very community getting treatment. COVID-19 Patient’s Father Attacks Doctor at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad.

"This has become an emerging unforeseen 'occupational hazard'. We treat our patients suffering from life-threatening diseases and infections without getting worried about our own safety but what we get in return is violence from the relatives of patients," the RDA said, adding that "we request you to implement 'The Health Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill' as proposed by the Ministry of Health."