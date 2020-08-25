Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Slamming the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the increasing crimes in the state, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that the speed of crime is twice the speed of governance.

"The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's government talks of speed and the crime meter running at twice the speed," read her tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Also Read | Oppo A53 Smartphone Launching Today in India at 12:30 PM IST, Watch LIVE Streaming of Oppo's Launch Event.

Along with the tweet she shared a graphic that depicted the incidences of crime on August 23 and August 24 titled "Crime meter in UP".

"This is the crime meter of only two days in UP. The UP government repeatedly covers the incidents of crime, but crime is visible on the streets of the state," the tweet further read.

Also Read | Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Could Be Restored to Pre-COVID Numbers by Diwali 2020, Says Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The Congress leader had on Friday accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of threatening people instead of solving their problems. She posted cuttings from a Hindi daily with headlines about the fertiliser scam. The headline stated that two trucks loaded with urea went missing, one found unloading in Chandausi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)