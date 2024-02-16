Mumbai, February 16: In a bizarre incident in Mumbai, a 28-year-old man from Vasai was arrested by the police for allegedly faking his own kidnapping. The accused, identified as Anup Vishwakarma, reportedly faked his own kidnapping to implicate loan sharks who were threatening him over the repayment of a Rs 1 lakh loan. The incident came to light when the crime branch officers found Aniket at the Dadar railway station.

Later, they handed him over to the Achole police on Wednesday, February 14. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, on Tuesday, the complainant approached the police and told them that an unidentified man barged into his elder brother's house on Monday night, February 12 and kidnapped him. The accused also told cops that the man demanded a ransom of Rs 1 lakh. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Kills 11-Year-Old Daughter, Later Tries To Die By Suicide in Borivali; Case Registered.

When cops questioned him, Vishwakarma said he received a call from his brother's mobile phone, who told him about the kidnapping. His brother Anup also told him that he was being confined until the ransom was paid. Acting on Aniket's complaint, the police lodged a case and started tracing the location of the mobile number from which he received the call.

On Wednesday, the police traced the location of the mobile phone to Dadar railway station and on reaching there, they found Anup sitting on a bench. The police officials grew suspicious when Anup failed to give information about the kidnapper. During questioning, cops learned that Anup had taken a loan of Rs 94,000 two years ago. Over time, the interest and late fee accumulated to Rs 1.5 lakh, which he had not paid. Mumbai Shocker: Ragpicker Kills 70-Year-Old Woman With Stone in Kandivali To Loot Rs 3,000 She Saved, Arrested.

Post this, a recovery agent from the SWOT Consultancy, identified as Rajesh Shetty, started harassing Anup and even threatened to assault him over failure to pay instalments. This is when Anup decided to fake his own kidnapping. An officer said that Anup wanted Shetty to suffer by getting him arrested for his kidnapping. Anup was arrested and later handed to Achole police.

