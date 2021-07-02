Allahabad, July 2: The Allahabad High Court has recently said advocates attending hearing via video conferencing should not appear wearing colourful shirt or lounging on bed. Reiterating that lawyers must strictly follow dress code while appearing in virtual hearing, the Allahabad High Court observed that the casual attire of lawyers during proceedings is very inappropriate and unacceptable. Journalist Not Expected to Dramatise Incident and Create News: Allahabad HC.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery made the observations after the video link sent to the counsel for a bail applicant remained non-responsive. She said: "Even the Supreme Court had witnessed various incidents, where many advocates adopted very casual approach while appearing through virtual mode and appeared wearing vest, tee shirt or coloured shirt, in puja attire, while driving scooter, while taking a leisurely walk, sitting inside a stationed vehicle, from market places, places with noisy surrounding, places with unpleasant backgrounds, keep talking on phone or not paying attention to the court though video and audio tab remained on, even an advocate appeared lounging on the bed and a lady advocate with face pack on." Advocate Appears in ‘Baniyan’ for Hearing on Video Conference Call, Irks Rajasthan High Court Judge (View Tweet).

Justice Shamshery reiterated that lawyers should wear plain white shirt or white salwar- kameez or white saree with plain white neck band while joining a virtual hearing. It would be appreciated if they wear black coat also, the judge added. The court also underlined that certain relaxations have been given to lawyers with regards to the dress code by exempting coat and gown.

However, many advocates have adopted a casual approach...,which cannot be allowed, the court added. Lawyers have also been directed to attend virtual hearings from a decent location with presentable background with peaceful surrounding. The court also asked them to be attentive during the proceedings.

