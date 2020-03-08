Allahabad High Court Stays Trial Court's Order Directing Recovery Of Public Loss From Anti-CAA Protesters

File image of Allahabad High Court | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Lucknow, March 8: The Allahabad High Court has stayed orders passed by Bijnor's Additional District Magistrate of recovering the cost of damages to public properties from four people who participated in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Lucknow in last December. "Till the next date of listing, no recovery shall be made from the petitioner pursuant to the impugned order dated 24.02.2020 passed by Additional District Magistrate (F/R) Bijnor," the division bench said on Friday. Remove 'Name, Shame' Hoardings on Anti-CAA Protesters, Allahabad High Court Orders Uttar Pradesh Government.

Four people who participated in the anti-CAA protest were served notices from Bijnor's ADM over damages done to public properties in violence that broke during the stir. They were asked to pay for damages after which they had approached the Allahabad High Court against the orders. The division bench, which comprised of Justice Manoj Mishra and Justice Deepak Verma, noted that a similar petition was being heard by the court. Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Hoardings by UP Govt Featuring Anti-CAA Protesters.

Judges noted that a coordinate bench of the High Court had in Mohammed Faizan v. State Of Uttar Pradesh & Ors case had entertained a similar petition and sought replies from the state government. The bench then ordered to club both cases - Faizan's along with similar petitions which will be heard on April 20, 2020, News18 reported. The Lucknow administration had assessed the damage to be worth Rs 1.55 crore.

According to reports, 10 people from the Thakurganj area and six from the Qaiserbagh area have been served notices for recovery of damages worth over Rs 69 lakh. Those recieved notices include Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas and Sibtain Noori, son of Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq. Notices were sent soon after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned anti-CAA protesters of "revenge".