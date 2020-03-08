Remove 'Name, Shame' Hoardings on Anti-CAA Protesters, Allahabad High Court Orders Uttar Pradesh Government

Banner in Lucknow carrying details of anti-CAA protesters (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lucknow, March 8: The Allahabad High Court on Sunday ordered the Uttar Pradesh government, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, to remove hoardings put up in Lucknow "to name and shame" people involved with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. Terming the UP government's move as "highly unjust", the bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha ordered the removal of the hoardings before 3 pm on Sunday. Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Hoardings by UP Govt Featuring Anti-CAA Protesters.

"Good sense should prevail on the state and it must remove the hoardings before 3 pm and apprise the court about this at 3," the bench was quoted by LiveLaw as saying. The District Magistrate and Divisional Police Commissioner have also been asked to explain the law under which the hoardings have been put up in Lucknow. The hoardings, carrying the addresses and photos of anti-CAA protesters, were put up at prominent intersections in Lucknow.

When the UP government's counsel told the Allahabad High Court that those anti-CAA protesters are accused of damaging public properties, the bench responded: "Even if they are liable, you can't do this. You have to send individual notices." The judges observed that the Yogi Adityanath government's move was an absolute “encroachment” on personal liberty of the persons concerned.

In a bid to "shame" as many as 57 people, identified for being allegedly involved in violence during the anti-CAA protest, the Lucknow district administration earlier this week started putting up hoardings with their names and addresses. Those named were asked to pay for damage to public property during the protests in Lucknow, in which one person had died. The hoardings also say if the accused fails to pay up, their properties would be attached.

After violence broke out last December in Lucknow and other parts of the state, CM Adityanath had declared that his government would take "revenge" and attach the property of anyone involved in it.