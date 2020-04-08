Amit Shah Posts Thank You Message for 'Corona Warriors', Salutes Them 'For Their Selfless Services'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 8: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to the people working during lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus. In a tweet, Shah said that India is united in the fight against COVID-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Home Minister's message on social media came after PM Modi asked BJP workers to write thank you messages for people providing essential services. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

"India stands united in its fight against COVID-19 under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. In this valiant battle for the future of humanity, Corona Warriors are at the forefront. I salute them for their selfless services," Shah said. PM Narendra Modi Hints at Extending Coronavirus Lockdown; 'Not Possible to Lift Lockdown on April 14,' Prime Minister Says at All-Party Meet.

Amit Shah Tweet:

India stands united in its fight against COVID-19 under the leadership of PM @narendramodi. In this valiant battle for the future of humanity, Corona Warriors are at the forefront. I salute them for their selfless services. Join! #ThankYouCoronaWarriorshttps://t.co/G35PhTG2BS pic.twitter.com/CqB0xPHBsq — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 8, 2020

Shah said their undiluted courage, selflessness and determination have ensured that India remains solid in these difficult times. "Placing yourselves at great risk, as doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers, police personnel, essential supplies workers, bank staff and government employees, you have ensured that others remain safe, others remain comfortable and are well-taken care of", he said.

"We pour our heart's gratitude and thankfulness before you. We salute your determination and grit. India shall be safe and emerge victorious in this fight against COVID-19 because of your selfless toil and sacrifice," he added.