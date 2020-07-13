Vijayawada, July 13: A fight between two families over wearing face mask amid the coronavirus outbreak led to the killing of a 19-year-old woman. The incident took place at Rentachintala in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on July 3. The woman, identified as Karanti Fatima, succumbed to her injuries on July 11. The dispute started after Fatima's father was chided by Annapureddy Mallikharjuna and his brother Venkatesh for not wearing a face mask. Woman Employee in Nellore Under AP Tourism Department Attacked by Male Colleague After She Advised Him to Wear Mask; Shocking Video Caught on CCTV.

When Mallikharjuna and Venkatesh scolded Fatima's husband, she and her mother questioned as to why he was roaming around without wearing a mask. Soon the verbal spat turned into a physical fight. According to a report by TOI, Mallikharjuna's father Srinu and uncle Samba also joined the fight and attacked Fatima's parents with sticks. When Fatima attempted to rescue her parents, she was hit by a stick on her head. Andhra Pradesh Teacher Who Became A Fruitseller After Losing His Job Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Is Helped By Ex-Students As They Raise Rs 86,300 to Help Him.

Fatima collapsed on the spot with severe injury. She was taken to Guntur for better treatment but succumbed to the head injury that caused internal bleeding. Following the incident, police had initially booked Mallikharjuna, Venkatesh, Srinu and Samba under sections 324 and 509. But after Fatima's death, a case under section 302 of IPC was registered and all the four involved in the attack were arrested.

This is the second incident of attack over the dispute on wearing a mask in a span of two weeks in Andhra Pradesh. Recently, a tourism department employee was attacked by her colleague for asking him to wear a mask in Nellore district.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2020 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).