Anantapur, March 4: A newlywed bride in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district allegedly fled with her lover, stealing cash and gold from her husband's house. The incident, which happened in Kammavaripalli village, created a lot of buzz in neighbouring areas. Police have registered a case and a search was underway to nab the woman, who is reportedly in Odisha with her alleged lover. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Parents Sell Daughter to Raise Money for Treatment of Her Sibling, Buyer Detained.

According to a report, Payyavula Kesha Murali's first wife had died of an illness six months ago. He has two children from her. To provide his kids a mother's love, Murali decided to marry again. On February 28, he tied the knot with a woman from Srireddyvaripalli village. However, on the very next day of his wedding, he found that his bride had eloped. Andhra Shocker: Termites Eat Up Pig-Rearer's Lifetime Savings of Rs 5 Lakh.

Murali noticed that her bride had stolen three ounces of gold jewellery and Rs 80,000 cash from the house. He also found out that she had been in Odisha with her "lover". He then lodged a complaint against her. Following the complaint, police registered a case against the accused woman and launched a search to arrest her.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2021 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).