Andhra Pradesh Reports Five New Coronavirus Cases, Tally Rises to 386

Amaravati, April 11: Five new cases of coronavirus were reported in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, taking the overall tally in the state to 386.

Kurnool Collector G Veerapandian tweeted about the rise in cases in his district from 77 to 82 by 8 am on Saturday but the Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard still maintained the number 77 at noon.

The five new patients in Kurnool district were family members of the Tablighi Jamaat attendees. Kurnool tops the state with 82 cases, followed by Guntur with 58. COVID-19 Would Peak in India by Mid-September, 58% Indians May Get Infected, Says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Quoting Medical Experts.

As per the COVID-19 Dashboard, there were no additions to the number of cases on Saturday as all the 584 samples tested in 14 hours from 7 pm on Friday night turned negative.

It said till date a total of 6,958 blood samples were tested, of which 6,577 turned negative. As such, the number of positive cases stood at 381 till 9 am on Saturday, it showed.

With six dead and 10 cured, the number of active coronavirus cases in the state was 365, according to the dashboard. But, with five new cases in Kurnool, the number of active cases goes up to 370. The State COVID-19 Command Control Centre did not issue the daily morning bulletin on Saturday.