Hyderabad, November 2: In a tragic incident, as many as five people died in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa area on Monday. According to a tweet by ANI, five people lost their lives after two cars rammed against a tipper truck carrying diesel during the wee hours today. The incident took place around 3 am today near Kadapa airport. Reports inform that four passengers died on the spot after vehicles caught fire while one person succumbed to injuries undergoing treatment at RIMS, Kadapa.

In the last week, a similar incident was reported from Andhra Pradesh where seven members of a family were killed in an accident in East Godavari district's Gokavaram. Police informed that after the wedding ceremony got over at around 2:30am on Friday, 20 people, who were relatives of the newlyweds, left the venue in a truck. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 6 Dead After Van Overturns While Returning From Wedding.

Here's the tweet:

Andhra Pradesh: Five persons died in a road accident as two cars hit a tipper truck carrying diesel at around 3 am today near Kadapa airport. While four died on the spot after vehicles caught fire, one person succumbed to injuries undergoing treatment at RIMS, Kadapa pic.twitter.com/zbT8cIQzmA — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020

According to data released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Andhra Pradesh stood eighth in the number of road accidents reported across the country in 2019. The report informed that the state reported 21,992 accidents in which 7,984 persons were killed. It also stood seventh in the number of deaths in the accidents.

