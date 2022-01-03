Visakhapatnam, January 3: A 33-year-old man, posing as a police officer, allegedly raped two minor tribal girls in Vizianagaram District on Saturday. The incident came to light on Sunday, after the girls along with their teachers and warden lodged a complaint at the Kurupam police station on Saturday night. Punjab Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Raped In Hotel Room In Amritsar; Accused Absconding

The accused has been identified as V Rambabu(35), a repeat offender who has been involved in 13 crime cases in the past. The police arrested the accused and presented him before the Magistrate.

According to a report in The Times of India, the two girls are studying intermediate first year at a government residential college—went to Ravada village at Jiyyammavalasa Mandal in Vizianagaram district along with their male friends to spend time near a water body on New Year Day.

Noticing the girls and boys at the lonely place, Rambabu went to the spot on his bike and clicked a few photos posing as a police man. Later, he asked the boys to leave the place and took the girls to the nearest oil palm orchards under the Kurupam police station limits on his bike.

He allegedly raped the girls by threatening to send their photos to their parents and teachers. Rambabu also threatened them of uploading a video of the incident on social media platforms, if they inform anyone about what happened. However, the girls narrated the entire episode to their warden after reaching the hostel on Saturday night.

Based on their complaint, Kurupam police registered a case and initiated a manhunt to nab the accused. They arrested him late on Saturday night and sent the rape survivors to Kurupam Government Hospital for medical examination.

The minor girls were sent for medical examination. The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Vizianagaram police chief Deepika M Patil said, adding that the chargesheet in the case will be filed in a week.

