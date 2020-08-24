New Delhi, August 24: The Modi government is likely to bring a stricter law against animal cruelty. According to a report by Times of India, the penalty of Rs 50 for inflicting any form of cruelty on animals will be replaced with a harsher provision. Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCA), 1960, a penalty between Rs 10 and Rs 50 is imposed on offenders of any act of cruelty against animals, including beating, kicking, torturing, starving and mutilating the animal. Punjab Man Places Dog In Front of Car, Runs It Over; Maneka Gandhi Shares Disturbing Video.

Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary at Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, told TOI that his ministry is "actively examining the issue related to increasing the existing penalties for cruelty to animals by amending the existing law". At least 12 lawmakers have written to the Union Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Giriraj Singh, seeking a stricter law against animal cruelty. The MPs in their letters underlined that low penalties defeat the purpose of the Act. Pregnant Elephant Killing Sparks Outrage in India; 5 Instances of Animal Cruelty Which Made Humanity Hang Its Head in Shame.

The MPs who wrote to Giriraj Singh include Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot, BJD lawmakers Anubhav Mohanty and Mohammad Jawed, Congress's Vivek Tankha and seven other ruling BJP members. "Whenever the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) receives any cruelty related complaint, they issue advisories to chief secretaries, directors-general of police, district magistrate and local police," Chaturvedi was quoted as saying.

Recently, a Punjab man was caught on camera placing a dog in front of his car and running it over. The video was shared by former union minister and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi who had called out the man for the animal cruelty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 08:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).