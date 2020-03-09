Ankit Sharma Murder Case: Delhi Police Detain Shah Alam, Brother of Expelled AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain

Tahir Hussain (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 9: Delhi police crime branch on Monday detained Shah Alam, brother of the suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain. The expelled AAP councillor is the accused in the Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma’s murder case. The police launched a search operation to nab Alam after his name cropped up during the investigation in the case. Tahir Hussain, Expelled AAP Councillor, Sent to 7-Day Police Custody in IB Officer Ankit Sharma's Murder Case.

On Friday, Hussain was sent to seven-day police custody by Delhi’s Karkardooma Court in connection with the case. The expelled AAP councillor was arrested by Delhi police on March 5. He was then produced before a Delhi court. Days before his arrest Hussain moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. Delhi Police Making Efforts to Arrest Expelled AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain: MS Randhawa.

Hussain was expelled from the AAP’s primary membership after he was booked in Sharma’s murder case. Sharma’s family members claimed that the local councillor and his associates were behind the killing. However, Hussain rejected the allegation. According to the councillor, he and his family members had moved away from their home on February 24 for their safety. Delhi Violence: Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain Moves Delhi Court Seeking Anticipatory Bail.

On February 26, IB officer Ankit Sharma's body was recovered from North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area of Delhi. According to reports, the IB officer was killed while rescuing some women who were stuck in Chand Bagh during the violence in which over 50 people lost their lives.