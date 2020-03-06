Tahir Hussain, Expelled AAP Councillor, Sent to 7-Day Police Custody in IB Officer Ankit Sharma's Murder Case

Expelled AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 6: Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain on Friday sent to seven-day police custody by Delhi’s Karkardooma Court in connection with Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma’s murder case. Tahir Hussain on Thursday arrested by Delhi police. He was then produced before a Delhi court. Delhi Violence: Tahir Hussain, Expelled AAP Councillor, Moves Anticipatory Bail Before Delhi Court in IB Staffer Ankit Sharma's Murder Case.

Hussain is the accused in Sharma’s murder. On March 4, he moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. After Hussain was booked for the murder of the IB officer, the AAP expelled him from party’s primary membership. Delhi Police Making Efforts to Arrest Expelled AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain: MS Randhawa.

ANI's Tweet:

IB officer Ankit Sharma murder case: Delhi's Karkardooma Court sends suspended AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain to 7-day police custody https://t.co/ZPeyYb8LWi — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020

Sharma’s family members claimed that the local councillor and his associates were behind the killing. However, Hussain rejected the allegation. According to the councillor, he and his family members had moved away from their home on February 24 for their safety. Delhi Violence: Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain Moves Delhi Court Seeking Anticipatory Bail.

The suspended AAP councillor came under the scanner after a number of videos on social media showed over 100 to 150 people pelting stones, throwing petrol bombs and acid during the Delhi Violence. On February 26, when IB officer Ankit Sharma's body was recovered from North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area of Delhi. The FIR was registered at Dayalpur Police Station based on the complaint of Sharma's father, Ravinder Kumar.