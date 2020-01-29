Anti-CAA Stir: Bijnor Court Trashes UP Police Claim of Firing by Protesters and Bullet Injuries to Cops

Police personnel in Uttar Pradesh during anti-CAA protest (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lucknow, January 29: The sessions court in Bijnor, which last week granted bail to two persons accused of rioting and arson during the anti-CAA stir, has trashed the police claims of firing by protesters and bullet injuries to cops. The court order, as accessed by a leading English daily, shows the judge lashing out at the police forces for levelling unsubstantiated allegations against the arrested demonstrators.

While opposing the bail of arrested youths - Imran and Shafique Ahmed - police claimed that the accused led hostile mobs in Nahtaur, Najibabad and Nagina where shots were fired at police forces. The prosecution further alleged that the duo were arrested with arms, as the police had "seized" .315 bullets from the spot. EU Joint Resolution Slams Modi Govt For 'Dangerously Divisive' CAA-NRC, Warns Against 'Climate of Xenophobia' in India.

In his order, Additional Sessions Judge Sanjiv Pandey noted that the police has failed to back their allegations with due evidence. Neither the seized arms or bullets have been placed on record, nor the proof has been submitted to show that police personnel present at the spot had sustained bullet injuries.

The judger further stated that it could also not be proved that any police official was injured in stone pelting. "No such evidence has been placed by the prosecution, which shows that the accused persons indulged in vandalising shops or setting houses on fire…The police has shown that it has seized .315 bore bullets. However, it has not shown any seizure of weapons from any of the accused persons," The Indian Express quoted the order copy as stating.

The UP Police had registered FIR against more than 100 persons in Bijnor district, claiming that they were part of the unruly mobs which wreaked havoc while protesting against the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act. Properties of several individuals in the district were also slapped with notice by the administration to recover the losses suffered by the state.