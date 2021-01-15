New Delhi, January 15: India is celebrating its 73rd Army Day today. The Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 to commemorate Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa's taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher. On the occasion of the Army Day, a special parade is organised every year at the Cariappa Parade Ground of Delhi Cantonment. Viewers can catch the live streaming the Army Day 2021 Parade on the Youtube channel of DD News. Army Day 2021: Here Are Interesting Facts About Indian Army.

The dress rehearsal of the parade was held on January 13. Notably, three wives of Army men, who lost their lives in Galwan Valley clash in the Ladakh sector, received awards. The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is the reviewing officer of the parade every year. The Army Day is celebrated every year at all Army Command headquarters. Army Day 2021 Date, History & Significance: Ahead of 73rd Indian Army Day, Know All About the Day Celebrated in Recognition of Field Marshal KM Cariappa.

Live Streaming Of The Army Day 2021 Parade:

The celebrations of the Indian Army Day are grand and extravagantly. However, due to COVID-19, this year, the celebrations are scaled-down. Last year, Captain Tania Shergill, of the Corps of Signals, became the first Indian female officer to command the Army Day parade in Indian history.

The Indian Army is one of the largest armies in the entire world. There are over 12 lakh personnel serving in the force. Till now, 21 Param Vir Chakra's, the highest wartime gallantry award, to the Indian Army personnel. The Indian Army is also one of the largest contributors to the United Nations Peacekeeping force.

