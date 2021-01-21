New Delhi, January 21: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), to review the status of the on-going JJ cluster rehabilitation plan under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. He instructed the officials to expeditiously allot the flats that have been constructed for the EWS and slum dwellers. He also said that all obstacles in the allotment of land required for the construction of these flats should be removed.

A total of 9315 house inventory is in a ready-to-move condition for 14 identified JJ clusters. Apart from these, a total of 28910 are being constructed for 73 identified JJ clusters. The meeting was also attended by Delhi Urban Development Minister and DUSIB Vice-Chairperson Satyendar Jain, along with other Delhi government officials and DUSIB board members.

In the meeting, the DUSIB officials apprised the CM that a total of 9315 house inventory is in a ready-to-move condition for 14 identified JJ clusters. Out of these 9315 house inventory, 7400 houses have been proposed in Bhalswa Jahangirpuri area for 7 identified JJ clusters, 1060 houses have been proposed in Sultanpuri area for 4 identified JJ clusters, and 855 houses have been proposed in Bawana area for 3 identified JJ clusters. A total of 19060 houses have to be constructed under a separate category of the project.

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "We have to ensure that the construction of the EWS flats for the in-situ rehabilitation of the people is completed in its due timeline. This has to be ensured so that we can provide shelter for every poor in Delhi."

In the previous meetings, it was decided that the construction project will be held in two phases, and the EWS flats will be constructed on the vacant land of DUSIB. The 89400 houses will be constructed in three phases. In the first phase, 41400 houses will be constructed by the year 2022. In the second phase, 18000 houses will be constructed. In the third phase, 30000 EWS houses will be constructed across Delhi. The houses will be multi-storeyed, and five separate tenders will be called each in a lot of 8000 houses. The time frame for the construction of houses in the first phase is 24 months, with a construction cost of Rs. 3312 Crores for 41400 flats. (Rs. 8 Lakh per Flat)

Under the 'Jahan Jhuggi, Wahin Makaan' policy of the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, poor families and slum dwellers will be provided new affordable flats by the Delhi government. The project will be executed and implemented by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. The Delhi government is preparing a detailed rehabilitation and construction plan in this regard.