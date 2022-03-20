Buldhana, March 20: Various measures are being taken by the state governments in india to control the population. The public health department of the state government plays a major role in such things. In an interesting development that has come to light from Maharashtra, the state government’s decision of having a rubber penis in the family planning kit has caused a great stir.

The family planning kit provided by the state Government now also includes a rubber penis which has upset the Asha workers. How to Wear Condom? Everything You Need to Know About the Most Effective Method of Contraception Used For Safe Sex (Watch Video)

The rubber penis has been provided by the state government in family planning kits. Though the government has included the rubber penis for demonstration, the asha workers are a bit embarrassed by this development. They feel going to the rural areas with a rubber penis will cause a lot of embarrassment.

Health officials said that the rubber penis was given to Asha workers for demonstration. Meanwhile, various initiatives are being taken in the state to control population growth. Condom Maker Karex Moves to Medical Glove Manufacturing Amid Declining Condom Sales Amid Lockdown

The state government's public health department is also implementing a family planning initiative. Meanwhile, in the whole affair, some women worker seem to be outraged. But since the subject is sensitive and equally private, no one is willing to come in front of the camera and talk.

