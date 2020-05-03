Assam: 4 Arrested for Sexually Harassing 3 Nurses in Biswanath, Say Police

Sexual Harassment. Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Tezpur, May 3: Four persons have been arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually harass three nurses in Assam's Biswanath district, police said on Sunday. The three women while going for their duties were accosted by four men who tried to allegedly sexually harass them in front of a petrol pump at Dagaon on Saturday night.

One of the accused was caught by the public and handed over to police while the other three managed to escape. The police arrested the three on Sunday morning.

A case has been registered at Biswanath police station against the four, the police added. The nurses hail from Lakhimpur and work at a hospital in Biswanath district.