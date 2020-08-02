Guwahati, August 2: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal-led state government on Sunday informed that a total of 56,89,584 people have been affected in 30 districts of Assam since May 22 due to floods. Also, 109 people have lost their lives, while over 1.5 lakh people have been sheltered in 621 camps.

Releasing the latest updates, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that 10,52,645 people are affected in 20 districts. A total of 29,220 inmates have been sheltered in 122 relief camps. The state government also added that 1,307 villages were affected till Sunday 7 am, while the total damage -- due to floods -- from May 22 spread over 5,378 villages affecting 56,89,584 people in 30 districts. Assam Floods: 102 Dead in Flood-Related Incidents, Over 56 Lakh People Affected in 30 Districts of the Northeastern State.

Here's the ASDMA report:

Stating about the damage of crops, the ASDMA said that 72,578.59 hectares of total crop area were affected till Sunday, while 2,62,723.74 hectares of land have been affected due to floods since May 22. Urban areas in Cachar, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Karbi-Anglong, Kamrup (M), Chaoraideo are the most affected with water-logging reported in most of the areas. To help the affected people, the state government has deployed agencies like SDRF, NDRF, Civil Office, Civil Defence, IWT and local police. Also, 384 boats have been deployed and 81,678 people have been evacuated since May 22, 2020.

