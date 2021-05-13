In a heroic act, Assam Police last night rescued a man and woman who were attacked by a mob on Facebook Live. The incident was detected by Assam Police's SM Center Team and was shared with Kokrajhar Police. The cops reacted immediately and rescued the victims within 30 minutes.

Detection to action and recovery of the victims, was all completed within 30 minutes, only! Kudos to the SM Team & @KokrajharPolice for such quick & swift action. — Assam Police (@assampolice) May 13, 2021

