Guwahati, June 29: In another incident of sexual assault against minors, a 9-year-old girl was raped by a 44-year-old man in Baksa district of Assam. The incident took place on June 25 in the Tamulpur area of the district. The accused has been identified as Brajen Kalita. He belongs to Jhargaon village. The matter came to light on Sunday. Kalita was arrested by police.

According to a report published in India Today, the accused raped the girl at Paschim Jhargaon area under the Tamulpur police station when she went fishing along with her brother. The area comes under Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Assam Shocker: Doctor Arrested for Raping Colleague in Dibrugarh.

The girl’s family lodged a complaint against the accused. A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. As per reports, Kalita and the rape survivor know each other. Assam Shocker: 9-Year-Old-Girl Raped, Murdered in Lakhimpur District; 17 People Detained For Interrogation.

“The accused person and the minor girl are residents of the same village. We have also registered a case under the relevant section of the POCSO Act. We will follow as per law,” reported the media house quoting a police official as saying. The accused was produced before a court and was reportedly sent to judicial custody.

