K-dramas in February 2025 are all set to steal hearts, especially with romance taking centre stage this month. Following a diverse slate in January, including When the Stars Gossip and Love Scout, February brings a fresh wave of love-filled series, thrillers, action and even mystery dramas. the week promises a delightful mix of breezy, feel-good romances that are sure to captivate. Whether it's light-hearted fun or emotional connections, these upcoming K-dramas offer everything you need to get lost in the world of love, betrayal, thriller, action and romance. Get ready to cosy up and enjoy the perfect blend of charm and chemistry on screen! ‘Buried Hearts’ Teaser: Park Hyung-Sik Returns as a Politician Hell-Bent on Taking Down Heo Jun-ho’s Corrupt Empire (Watch Video).

Kick Kick Kick Kick

A former actor and a doomed PD put their rivalry aside to create a new content production company, aiming for three million subscribers. As they race to overcome their struggles, they embark on a hilarious journey of teamwork and growth. Ji Jin-Hee, Lee Kyu-Hyung, Baek Ji-Won, and Lee Min-Jae in lead roles and will release on February 5.

The Scandal of Chun Hwa

Princess Hwa-Ri wants to find her true love after a failed relationship, but her journey leads her into the complicated lives of Hwan, a notorious playboy, and Jang Won, a highly sought-after prospective groom. Drama and romance ensue. Go Ara, Chang Ryul, Kang Chan-Hee in lead roles. Drama is to release on February 6.

Newtopia

On the day a couple breaks up, a sudden zombie outbreak engulfs Seoul. Amidst the chaos, the ex-lovers must navigate a dangerous world overrun by the undead, seeking to reunite while struggling to stay alive in a post-apocalyptic landscape. Park Jeong-Min, and Jisoo in lead roles. Series to release on February 7. ‘Newtopia’ Release Date: BLACKPINK Jisoo and Park Jung Min’s Zombie K-Drama to Premiere on OTT on THIS Date and Time!.

Friendly Rivalry

In a competitive school environment, a transfer student shakes up the academic rankings and challenges class norms. The drama explores the extent to which students will go to outsmart each other, leading to unexpected alliances and rivalries. Lee Hyeri, Chung Soo-Bin, Kang Hye-Won, and Oh Woo-Ri in lead roles. Series to release on February 10.

Melo Movie

An aspiring director and an extra on set fall in love, inspiring each other to heal and chase their dreams. Years later, they reunite, with one a successful filmmaker and the other a film critic, rekindling their connection. Choi Woo-Shik, Park Bo-Young, Lee Jun-Young, and Jeon So-Nee in the lead role and the series will release on February 14.

The Witch

A young woman becomes known as a witch after a tragic event causes the death of every man who falls for her. A decade later, she meets a classmate who once cared for her and helps clear her misunderstood name. Park Jin-Young, Roh Jeong-Eui. Release date February 15.

My Dearest Nemesis

Two online gamers fall in love during their younger years, but one gets rejected. Sixteen years later, they meet again as a boss and junior at work, leading to an unexpected reunion and the rekindling of past feelings. Moon Ga-Young, Choi Hyun-Wook, Im Se-Mi, Kwak Si-Yang in lead roles. Release date February 17.

Undercover High School

After a botched mission, a National Intelligence Service agent gets demoted and sent undercover at a high school. His arrival stirs up memories of first love for the Korean history teacher, igniting old sparks and new dangers. Seo Kang-Joon, and Jin Ki-Joo in lead roles. Release date February 21.

Buried Hearts

An ambitious corporate secretary hacks into a slush fund linked to a former National Intelligence Service director. As power struggles unfold, the clash of business, politics, and personal agendas leads to a high-stakes battle, filled with action and intrigue. Park Hyung-Sik, Huh Joon-Ho, Lee Hae-Young in lead roles. Release date February 21.

