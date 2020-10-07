Shimla, October 7: After three accidents within three days of Atal Tunnel's inauguration alerted the authorities, the District Magistrate of Kullu announced new traffic regulations with the intent to curb road mishaps. The regulations would be strictly implemented, and the violators would face penal action under Section 144 of CrPC. Atal Tunnel: Motorists Invite Accident by Taking Selfies in World's Longest Motorable Highway.

Kullu DM Dr Richa Verma, in an order issued on Wednesday, said a complete ban would be imposed on unnecessary movement in emergency exits tunnel. Further, the administration has also barred commuters from resorting to photography or videography from 200-metre before south portal up to end of tunnel.

Order Issued by DM

Kullu DM issues traffic regulations for newly inaugurated Atal Tunnel. Complete ban on unnecessary movement in emergency exits tunnel, violation to attract action under Sec 144 CrPC. Complete ban on photography & videography from 200 m before south portal up to end of tunnel. pic.twitter.com/tGhw2KU2mV — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

The 9.02 kilometre, built at 10,000 feet above sea level, is the world's longest tunnel to be built at a such a high altitude. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3. The tunnel has reduced the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km, and has brought down travel time by 4-5 hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2020 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).