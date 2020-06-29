Delhi, June 29: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, June 29, held a press conference on the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. During the press briefing, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will start "Plasma Bank" for novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients. He also appealed to recovered patients to donate plasma. What Is Plasma Therapy? Can It Treat COVID-19? Who Can Donate Plasma in the Fight Against Coronavirus? History, Use & Everything To Know About The Possible Treatment.

"Delhi govt has so far conducted a clinical trial of plasma therapy on 29 COVID-19 patients; results were good. Delhi government has decided to start a 'Plasma Bank' in Delhi for treatment of COVID19 patients," Arvind Kejriwal said amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches Video Call Facility For COVID-19 Patients at LNJP Hospital.

Delhi government has decided to start a 'Plasma Bank' in Delhi for treatment of #COVID19 patients: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/NBYAt19blV — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

"The 'Plasma Bank' will start operation in the next two days. I appeal to COVID-19 recovered patients to donate their plasma. This 'Plasma Bank' will be set-up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi. Anyone who needs plasma will need a recommendation from a doctor," Delhi CM added.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, COVID-19 cases in Delhi has crossed 83,000-mark. Out of the total 83,077 cases, 27,847 are active cases, while 52,607 individuals have recovered. Till now, 2,623 people have also died due to infection.

The Chief Minister also condoled the death of Dr Aseem Gupta, a senior doctor of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, who died due to COVID-19. He also announced Rs one crore compensation to his family. "We salute his spirit and sacrifice," Kejriwal said.

