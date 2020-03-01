Auto Sector Slowdown: Maruti Suzuki Records 3.6% Decline in Sales in February 2020

Auto Sector crisis. (Photo Credit: File)

New Delhi, March 1: Maruti Suzuki has recorded a decline of 3.6 percent sale in February 2020, after managing to sell only 134,150 units in the domestic market as compared to 139,100 units sold in the same period last year. However, its exports went up by 7.1 percent at 10,261 units as compared to 9582 units exported a year ago.

According to the report, published in the NTDV, the overall sales of the country's largest carmaker dipped by a marginal 1.1 percent at 147,110 units as compared to 148,682 units sold in February last year. Adding on the report mentioned that Maruti Suzuki dispatched 2699 units of the Baleno dubbed Glanza to Toyota. Economic Slowdown: Car Sales in India to Stabilise in 2020 on Back of Stimulus Measures: Moody's.

Among the Mini segment, Maruti Suzuki sold 27,499 units of Alto and S-Presso in February 2020, as compared to 24,751 units sold in the same month in 2019. In the Utility Vehicle segment, the company recorded an upstick of 3.5 percent by selling 22,604 units of Vitara Brezza BS6 Petrol Facelift, Ertiga, XL6 and S-Cross BS6 petrol, against 21,834 units sold a year ago. While sale of Ciaz mid-size sedan went down by 17.5 percent to 2544 units.

Apart from these reports, Maruti worst performance was recorded for Eeco Van, which saw slump of 22.9 percent at 11,227 units as compared to 14,565 units sold in the same month last year. Even the sale of Super Carry commercial vehicle witnessed a sharp decline of 79.5 percent. Though the car manufacturer aims to line-up with BS6 complaint, it is currently facing a slowdown due to prevailing economic crisis in the country.