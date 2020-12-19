Lucknow, December 19: The first phase of design of the mosque in Ayodhya district was unveiled on Saturday. The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) finalised the blueprint for construction on the five-acre land allotted by the Supreme Court. Apart from a mosque, the blueprint also entails a super speciality hospital. Ayodhya Mosque’s Foundation to Be Laid on 71st Republic Day, Masjid to Come Up 20 Kms From Ram Janmabhoomi Site at Dhannipur Village.

The land was issued to the Muslim parties last year, following the court's landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi case. While granting the disputed site to the Hindu side, the court condemned the demolition of Babri Masjid and ordered a compensatory land for a mosque.

Watch Video of Ayodhya Mosque Blueprint

The trust incharge of building a Mosque in Ayodhya ( on land allotted by UP govt post the SC’s 2019 Ram Temple verdict ) has revealed the first phase design - a mosque , and a super speciality hospital . Video below ... pic.twitter.com/xu6YCFaOZT — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) December 19, 2020

The Muslim side decided to accept the land after rounds of deliberations. Some of the stakeholders had initially expressed reservation over accepting the same. However, it was later decided to not only a construct a mosque on the compensatory site, but also a hospital.

The allotted land in Ayodhya's Dhannipur village would also include an Indo-Islamic centre, a museum and a community kitchen.

The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), the trust in-charge of overseeing the constructions, said the foundation stone would be laid on January 26, 2021 -- which also marks the Republic Day. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to be invited as the chief guest.

