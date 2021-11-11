Delhi, November 11: Three men have been arrested by the crime branch of Delhi Police for the possession of imported Marijuana which is worth 35 lakhs on Monday. The police had conducted a raid on their apartment in Paschim Vihar. The accused have been identified as Karan Sajnani (24), Priyansh (22) and Sajeev Mishra (39).

As per the report published in Hindustan Times, The police found almost 1.8 Kg of marijuana worth 35 lakhs rupees, which as per the police was imported from Canada through DarkNet. The Police said the accused used to make payments through Bitcoins to leave no traces of their transactions. According to police, the accused had allegedly procured 5-6 Kgs of imported Marijuana to sell it to the drug peddlers in Delhi and nearby areas. Foreign Drug Peddler Held in Karnataka, Drugs Worth Rs 20 Lakh Seized.

The police said, "Accused used the Darknet to order the Marijuana through a self-deleting messaging service. After placing the order the payments were done through Bitcoins or other Cryptocurrencies. The accused had paid for the order through his own Bitcoin wallet. The consignment was delivered through an international courier service." The case has been filed against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The investigation is still on, added police.

