Bank Strike From January 31: Bank Employees' Unions Call For 2-Day Strike on Friday, Saturday Over Stalled Pay Hike, ATM Services Likely to be Hit

Bank Strike. Representative Image. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, January 30: It seems to be a season of bandh and stikes as the year 2020 braces for yet another nationwide bank strike. Beginning from tomorrow, Friday, banking services across India might get impacted for two days. Largely, Public Sector Banks (PSU) have announced that they would be suspending work for two days after a call by several bank employees' unions. The strike is over pay hike issue, which is pending since November 2017, alleged the bank unions. Bank Holidays in January 2020: Banks to Remain Closed on These 10 Days This Month For Republic Day, Pongal; Check Full List Here.

ATM services could also be hit, said reports. The strike comes at a crucial time, as it will clash with the opening of the Budget session of the Parliament from January 31. On January 31, the Budget Session will be presented. On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will read out the budget for 2020-21. Bank Strike: Unions Call for Nationwide Strike On January 31 and February 1 and 3 Days in March 2020 Over Wage Revision; Check Dates.

The Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and United Forum of Bank Unions representative could not reach a consensus and the differences resulted in strike. The government bodies tried hard to convince the bank unions not to go on strike but in vain. Earlier on January 8, banking services were hit and customers left helpless after thousands of employees joined 'Bharat Bandh'.