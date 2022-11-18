Delhi, November 18: The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has decided to proceed with the countrywide bank strike on November 19 as the association claims that the talks with Indian Banks' Association (IBA) remained inconclusive. The move is expected to affect banking services across the country on Saturday.

The United Forum has also extended their support to the strike called by the All India Bank Employees' Association.

According to AIBEA, the nationwide strike has been called to raise the issues of attacks on jobs and job security. AIBEA general secretary CH Venkatachalam reportedly said that the "attacks have not only increased lately but there is also a common thread in all moves." Online Fraud Prevention: Government Shares Security Tips To Keep Bank Accounts Safe; Watch Video

The union also alleged that despite several reminders, the bank was delaying in recognising the Association of Standard Chartered Bank Officers (Kolkata) ASCBO. Laxmi Co-Operative Bank Licence Cancelled by RBI, Depositors Can Claim Up to Rs 5 Lakh

In a regulatory filing, the Bank of Baroda said that the general secretary of AIBEA had served a notice of the strike to the Indian Banks' Association informing that the members propose to go on a strike on November 19, 2022, in support of their demands.

The bank said that it was taking necessary steps for the smooth functioning of the bank’s branches and offices on the days of the protest. In case the strike materialises, services may be affected.

November 19 is third Saturday of the month. All banks remain open on first and third Saturdays. It's possible that due to the strike on Saturday, some ATMs might run out of cash. And, in case you want to visit your branch, it is wise to do it on Friday, November 18, or postpone it to next week.

