Bengaluru, December 13: Renowned Sanskrit scholar Vidyavachaspati Bannanje Govindacharya died on Sunday. Bannanje Govindacharya was suffering from age-related illness. He breathed his last at his residence at Ambalpady in Udupi. Govindacharya was 84 years old.

For his contribution to Sanskrit language, Govindacharya was conferred with Padma Shree, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 2009. He was born on August 3, 1936, at Ambalpady. He was versed in Veda Bhashya, Upanishad Bhashya, Mahabharata, Puranas and Ramayana.

Govindacharya had also authored numerous commentaries, translations and original works on the subject. He had translated several texts from Sanskrit to Kannada. The Government of Karnataka also conferred state award on him for his meritorious service and scholarship in Vedic literature and philosophy. The renowned Sanskrit scholar had also written dialogues for three Kannada movies on Madhwacharya, Shankaracharya and Ramanujacharya.

