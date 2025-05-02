Shankaracharya Jayanti 2025 Details: The auspicious event of Shankaracharya Jayanti is one of the most sought-after festivals among followers of Adi Shankaracharya, who is revered as one of the greatest Indian philosophers of all time. Also, popularly known as Jagathguru and Bhagvatpada Acharya, the occasion of Shankaracharya Jayanti is one of the most important festivals of Sanatana Dharma. Shankaracharya is credited with shedding profound light on the Advaita Vedanta doctrine, which ultimately contributed to the evolution of Hinduism. There are many details to look for in the observance of Shankaracharya Jayanti. If you're looking for more information about Shankaracharya Jayanti 2025 – including its date, shubh muhurat, fasting rules, rituals, and significance - then you can stop looking further, as we've covered it all for you.

What is the date of Shankaracharya Jayanti 2025?

The festive occasion of Shankaracharya Jayanti falls on the Panchami (fifth day) in the Shukla Paksha during the holy month of Vaishakha. According to the Gregorian calendar, it usually falls between April and May. This year, the festival of Shankaracharya Jayanti will take place on Friday, May 2.

What is the shubh muhurat (auspicious timing) of Shankaracharya Jayanti 2025?

1237th Birth Anniversary of Adi Shankaracharya

Shankaracharya Jayanti 2025 Date – May 2, i.e., Friday

Panchami Tithi Begins - 11:23 AM on May 1, 2025

Panchami Tithi Ends - 09:14 AM on May 2, 2025

What are the fasting rules, puja vidhi, and other rituals of Shankaracharya Jayanti?

Devotees follow several rituals and customs on the occasion of Shankaracharya Jayanti. They are advised to wake up early and bathe before/during the sunrise. They clean and decorate their homes and spend the day in dedication to Adi Shankaracharya. People observe fasting the entire day while consuming only milk and/or fruits.

People offer fresh flowers, fruits, traditional sweets, incense sticks, Ganga Jal, and other holy items while performing puja in high regard of Shankaracharya Jayanti. There are speeches, talk programs, seminars, and discussions about Hinduism on this auspicious day.

There are extravagant celebrations at the Shankaracharya Mathas (monasteries), especially at Shringeri Sharada Peetham in Kerala, and Kanchi Kamakoti Peetha in Kanchipuram, etc.

What is the significance of Shankaracharya Jayanti?

The festive event of Shankaracharya Jayanti is one of the most significant festivals for the people of the Hindu community. It is said that Adi Shankaracharya revived the religion when it was on a decline. Shankaracharya is also credited with explaining the Hindu scriptures – Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, Brahma Sutras, etc. – in a profound manner, which influenced the growth of Hinduism across the globe.

Adi Shankaracharya travelled around the world to spread, promote, and revive Hinduism. One of the major contributions of Shankaracharya was to establish 4 mathas or Peethams or monasteries across the country –Jyotirmath in Uttarakhand (north), Dwarka in Gujarat (west), Govardhan Math in Puri, Odisha (east), and Sringeri Sharada Peetham in Karnataka (south).

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

