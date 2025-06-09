Jalandhar, June 9: A 19-year-old boy from a village in Barnala in Punjab reportedly took his own life on Sunday, June 8, after facing repeated rejections of his Canadian visa applications. The youth, identified as Dilpreet, had been struggling with depression due to the ongoing denials, despite having family ties in Canada, including a sister and extended relatives.

According to the local media reports, the boy allegedly used a licensed rifle at his home to end his life on the morning of June 8. According to Gurminder Singh, the station house officer at Sehna Police Station, Dilpreet had been attempting to relocate to Canada for over a year. On the morning of the incident, while his mother and grandmother were in another room, he locked himself away and tragically shot himself with a licensed rifle. Punjab Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Kills Girlfriend, Dies by Suicide in Bathinda.

The shocking news has left both his family and the local community in mourning. Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. A case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita based on statements from family members. Following a post-mortem examination, the body has been returned to the family for last rites.

On March 31, a 25-year-old sarpanch belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) allegedly died by suicide in Guru Har Sahai, Ferozepur. According to available information, the sarpanch, an active member of AAP, allegedly shot himself with his licenced pistol at around 11.20 pm, shortly after posting an emotional ghazal on his Facebook account. Panchkula Mass Suicide: 7 Members of Dehradun Family Die by Consuming Poison in Haryana, Death Note Cites Financial Debt and Pressure As Main Reasons (Watch Video).

As per the latest updates, the exact reason behind this extreme step remains unknown. The superintendent of police (investigation) said that no suicide note was recovered and no written complaint had been lodged by the family of the deceased.

