Bengaluru, August 3: A 16-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru after her parents refused to buy her new dress for her birthday. The girl, who living with her parents in Sahakarnagar near Hebbal, was found hanging from the ceiling in the bedroom on August 1. The incident came to light when her parents, daily-wage workers, returned home from work. Bengaluru Boy Injected Poisonous Substance at Birthday Party, Loses Forearm.

The girl wanted a new dress for her birthday, which was on Monday, according to a close family source quoted by TOI. But her parents had refused to buy her a new dress because they were facing a financial crisis due to coronavirus-induced lockdown and restrictions. On the evening of August 1, the girl's parents returned home only to find that their daughter was no opening the door. Bengaluru Teen Thrashed Brutally With Iron Rods by 5 Boys After Argument Over Instagram Dance Video.

After making multiple calls, the father broke open the door. They found the girl hanging from the ceiling in the bedroom. The girl had been fighting with her parents demanding a new dress for her birthday. In addition, she was unhappy with her parents' continued opposition to her liking for a distant relative.

"She also liked a distant relative of hers and wanted to marry him. But both the families were against the idea and she was upset about this too," family members were quoted as telling the police. The girl had failed in class 10 exams and stopped to go school. She reportedly did not leave a suicide note.

