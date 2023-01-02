Bengaluru, January 2: In a shocking incident, a jilted lover stabbed an engineering student to death in the college premises on Monday for rejecting his romantic proposal, police said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bride Shot Dead by Jilted Lover After Varmala Ceremony in Mathura.

The deceased was identified as Layasmitha, while the accused, Pavan Kalyan also stabbed himself after the crime. He had been rushed to the hospital, where his condition is said to be serious. The incident occurred at the Presidency University College in Itgalur near Rajankunte. Hyderabad: Woman Attacked by Jilted Lover Dies in Miyapur, Accused, Who Tried to Kill Himself, Remains Critical.

Visuals From Presidency University College Premises:

A 19 year old girl Layasmitha died due to stab injuries at Presidency college, #Bengaluru. She was stabbed inside college by a boy named Pawan Kalyan. He also injured himself & in critical condition. The girl had allegedly not accepted his proposal #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/em2zitjAMJ — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) January 2, 2023

Layasmitha had flatly refused Pawan Kalyan's proposal, and the enraged youth barged into the college campus and attacked her with a knife, stabbing her in the neck. After this, he turned the knife on himself, police said. Rajanukunte police have rushed to the spot and launched investigations.

