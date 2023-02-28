Bengaluru, February 28: Cops have arrested Manikanta, a resident of Marathahalli in Bengaluru, on Monday for his role in the murder of his father 70-year-old Narayanaswamy on February 13. He reportedly offered to pay Rs 1 crore to two supari killers who killed his father at the parking lot of an apartment in the city.

TOI reported that two bike-borne assailants had attacked Swamy with a machete and sped away. Manikanta who had paid Rs 1 lakh as advance to the killers lodged a police complaint after conducting his father’s final rites in an attempt to avoid suspicion. After a detailed inquiry, the police arrested Manikanta and two others in connection with the murder. Maharashtra Shocker: Tired of Father's Illness, Man Slits his Throat in Dombivali; Arrested.

Cops said that the accused wanted to kill his father over a property dispute. Manikanta, who has a criminal background was arrested earlier in connection with the murder of his first wife. He married again after he was released from jail. They had a daughter together but she is said to have left him over an extra-marital affair. He had also attacked his second wife and a case was registered against him after which she filed for divorce. Karnataka Horror: Man Kills Father Over Drinking Habits, Chops Body Into Several Pieces and Dumps in Abandoned Borewell in Mudhol.

Manikanta’s father promised to give a flat to his son’s second wife to settle the matter. Manikanta did not approve of his father’s idea to give away a flat. This eventually led to him plotting Narayanaswamy’s murder.

The victim was murdered when he was set to register the flat in Manikanta’s second wife’s name. The victim owned a real estate business and an apartment with 28 flats in Bengaluru.

