Mumbai, February 23: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his father after being fed up with his illness in Dombivali's Maharashtra. The accused, after killing his father, called the police station and told cops that he had murdered his father. He has been arrested, said police. Delhi Horror: Man Kills Father With Mother’s Assistance in Trilokpuri, Cuts Body Into Bits and Stores Pieces in Fridge; Arrested (Watch Video).

According to a report by the India Today, the accused has been identified as Tejas Shinde and the deceased was named Shyamsundar Shinde. Reportedly, Shyamsundar was working as a security guard at Mumbai Municipal Corporation and was not keeping well for the last few months. He had been irritated over this. "Shyamsundar's irritability had increased due to illness. Tejas and Shyamsundar always had arguments and debates about this,” the report added citing police. Enraged, Tejas threw a stone at his father's head and then slit his throat with a knife when he was sleeping. Maharashtra Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Friend for Calling His Father 'Murderer' in Thane, Surrenders Before Cops.

The accused Tejas later called Tilak Nagar police station and informed them of the murder. The cops immediately rushed Shyamsundar's house in the Bhoirwadi area of Khambalpada in Dombivli and arrested Tejas. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

