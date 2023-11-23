Bengaluru, November 22: Day after a social media post flagged an alleged groping incident inside a crowded namma metro train at the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station, Majestic, an official of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said it is checking CCTV footage.

According to a post on Reddit, a man groped a young woman in a moving Namma Metro train in Bengaluru even as the co-passengers remained mute spectators ignoring the victim's screams for help. Inaction of the people helped the harasser escape from the spot. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Groped in Overcrowded Namma Metro Train, Man Escapes As Bystanders Stay Silent.

The user had asked the social media platform for guidance on how to handle such situations, and the platform helped with the correct measures, reported Indian Express.

The Reddit user shared that her friend, who usually takes a bus to college, opted for the metro on Monday. In a lengthy, the user explained that around 8.50 am at Majestic, the metro was extremely crowded, much more than usual, with a lot of pushing. The user further explained that the lady who is responsible for managing the crowd let an unusually large number of people inside the train. Bengaluru Shocker: Retired School Teacher Gropes Women in Lulu Mall, Surrenders Before Court After Video of Disgusting Act Goes Viral.

“After a while, my friend began to feel very uncomfortable. She soon realized that a man in a red shirt, standing right behind her, was touching and grabbing her from the back. She could literally feel his hands," the post stated.

“My friend didn't initially realize what was happening. The moment she turned around, the monster literally sprinted away. She started screaming and crying for help, but nobody seemed to care,” the post further read.

BMRCL officials have however said that no one reported the incident so far to the management and no calls have been made yet to the toll-free number.

The Upparpet police station officials have also inquired with security officials at the Majestic metro station but are yet to find any lead pertaining to the incident. BMRCL official meanwhile said that if the victim reports the incident, they will track down the culprit with the help of police.

