Bengaluru Rains: Heavy Downpour, Strong Winds Hit Karnataka Capital After IMD Warns of Rough Weather in Isolated Pockets; Twitterati Share Pics and Videos

Bengaluru, May 24: Heavy rains and strong wings lashed Bengaluru on Sunday, bringing respite to the city residents from scorching heat. The turn in weather cheered the mood of netizens, who took to Twitter to share the pictures and videos of the out-of-season-rainfall with other social media users. Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned of rough weather in coastal Karnataka. Heavy Rains Lash Udupi and Dakshina Kannada Districts, Karnataka Issues Yellow Alert in Coastal Region.

The IMD, in its weather update issued for today, had warned of heavy to heavy rainfall in isolated pockets of Kerala and Karnataka. The heavy downpour was predicted to be accompanied by strong winds. The turbulence in weather could continue in some parts of the southern India till May 28.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to continue over northeast and adjoining East India and over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala," the IMD had warned for Sunday.

"Due to strong southerly wind from Bay of Bengal to northeast India at lower tropospheric levels; heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls likely at isolated places over parts of northeastern states. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over adjoining parts of east India during 24th-28th. Heavy rainfall at isolated places over parts south peninsular India during 26th-28th May, 2020," the weather bulletin stated.

#Rain dance 🕺 with a #mask! 😷 Amazing rain & winds in #Bangalore. ⛈️ Stepped out to enjoy this beautiful weather while taking all precautions. I have always loved dancing in the rain. Do not wait for the rain to stop. Go out, get wet & enjoy it. 😍#Xiaomi ❤️ #BangaloreRains pic.twitter.com/NXTh6UGz8Q — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 24, 2020

Bangalore weather in mood swing mode. Morning too hot and afternoon this. #BangaloreRains #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/EvqFooF9gI — Anoop Jain (@jainanoop111) May 24, 2020

The southwestern monsoon winds, which brings seasonal rainfall in all parts of India, is predicted to reach Kerala and coastal Karnataka by first week of June. In Kerala, the official start of Monsoon is slated for June 5. The rainfall in pockets of Karnataka comes days after West Bengal was wrecked by rains and winds due to cyclone Amphan. A total of 86 lives have been lost so far due to the cyclonic storm.