Bengaluru, February 1: The Bengaluru police arrested a man for allegedly attacking a woman in the city days after he was released on bail for stalking a woman. The alleged incident occurred near Sankey Lake in Karnataka's Bangalore on January 28. Police officials said that the accused assaulted the woman while she was out for a walk near the lake on Tuesday.

According to reports, the suspect, identified as Mallikarjun, allegedly attacked the 41-year-old woman with a wooden log while she was returning home with a friend at around 7 PM on January 28. A police officer said that the woman suffered serious head injuries and was hospitalised immediately. After the incident came to light, the police registered a case and booked Mallikarjun for an attempt to murder. Bengaluru Shocker: Boy Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself in Front of His Younger Sister in Karnataka, Police Suspect Mobile Phone Addiction.

In his complaint, the victim's husband, Rajath Ramachandra, said that he usually accompanied his wife for evening walks, but on the day of the incident, he chose to stay at home. When Ramachandra rushed to the scene after learning about the attack, he found his wife bleeding and rushed her to M S Ramaiah Hospital for treatment. During preliminary investigation, cops found that the suspect does odd jobs near Palace Grounds.

They also learned that Mallikarjun was arrested in December after a 27-year-old woman accused him of following and harassing her during her walks at Sankey Lake. It is also reported that the police are likely to subject Mallikarjun to a medical evaluation to know if he suffers from a mental illness, as his family members said he was not mentally stable. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Places Hidden Camera Inside Geyser To Record Woman’s Private Moments, Threatens to Leak Her Videos; Arrested.

While the police have launched an investigation in connection with the incident, a senior police officer said that efforts are being made to ensure the suspect remains in judicial custody.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

