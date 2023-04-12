Shivamogga, April 12: A woman in Bengaluru has accused a police officer of molestation and sexual harassment. The incident took place when she went to the police station to file a complaint. According to the reports, the woman approached the police station in Karnataka's capital to file a divorce complaint but was sexually harassed by a cop on duty.

As per the complainant's statement, she went to the police station to file a divorce complaint but the cop took advances at her. Initially appeared friendly, the Senior Inspector (SI) started flirting with her which made her uncomfortable. Moments later, the top cop held her hand and started caressing her. The police personnel further asked for her number. MP Shocker: Policeman Caught on Camera Molesting Woman Standing on Roadside in Bhopal (Watch Video).

“Initially, he was being very friendly, but then his true colours started emerging and things started getting extremely uncomfortable. He started being flirty. Later on during the interaction, he held my hand and started caressing it. I felt dreaded (sic) but I let it slide out of fear and wanted to get the statement done and over with. He asked me to take his number and call him,” the woman wrote on Twitter.

The Karnataka police have taken cognisance of the incident and launched a probe into the matter. When asked about the incident, DCP CK Baba said "Allegations levelled are very serious. We're looking into the victim's statement. The safety of women is our top priority. Will ensure a fair investigation is conducted." Shameful! District Probation Officer Caught on Camera Molesting Female Colleague in Kaushambi, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

In a similar incident, a policeman was caught on camera molesting a woman on the road in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal in March this year. The video was shot by an onlooker from a distance. In the video, the cop could be seen grabbing the woman and touching her inappropriately.

