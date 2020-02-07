Bengaluru Techie's Boyfriend Claims He Didn't Know She Murdered Her Mother Before Flying to Andaman For a Holiday

Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bengaluru, February 7: The alleged boyfriend of the 33-year-old techie who murdered her mother and stabbed her brother before flying to Andamans for a holiday was arrested recently. According to a Times of India report, the man claims that he was not aware of the fact that his girlfriend had killed her mother. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Techie in Debt Murders Mother & Stabs Brother.

The duo flew to Port Blair from Kempegowda International Airport. The man said that his girlfriend informed him that they would be flying to Andamans and all the expenses would be taken care of by her. Police found the statement given by the man contradictory in nature. The woman however stuck to her version that she killed her mother, aged 54 and attacked her brother because she didn't want her family to live in embarrassment due to the Rs 15 lakh debt which she had on her.

A close relative of the woman told the police that she had attempted to kill herself once while she was in college. In addition to this, she would often slip into depression. Police informed that if the need arises they would consult a psychiatrist for her.