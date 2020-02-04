Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Techie in Debt Murders Mother & Stabs Brother

Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bangalore, February 4: A 33-year-old woman software engineer in debt murdered her mother and stabbed her brother, before fleeing from their house. According to a Times of India report, Nirmala, aged 54 years, died instantly after her daughter hacked her inside their bedroom. She then went and stabbed her younger brother in the neck with a kitchen knife.

When she was asked as to why was she attacking them, the woman replied saying that she owed Rs 15 lakhs and debtors would defame the family. She, therefore, said that it was better to die than to live a life in this manner. Maharashtra Horror: Woman College Teacher Set Ablaze by Her Stalker, Critical.

In another incident of crime, a man who attempted to throttle his lover near the railway tracks in Mumbai, instead came under the wheels of the local train and died.